Festival of the Standard in Palma 30-12-2019 M. À. Cañellas

Today, December 31

FIESTAS

Palma, Festival of the Standard. 10.15: The Standard of the Conquest and the Crest of King Martin the Humane. Plaça Cort; 10.30: Mass at the Cathedral; 12.00: “La Colcada” poem, Majorca School of Music and Dance. Plaça Cort.

NEW YEAR

Alcudia. 23.30: Bells for New Year. Music from La Movida Band and DJs in the marquee in Plaça Constitució.

Algaida. 23.45: New Year’s party. Placeta Església.

Andratx. 10.00: Children’s activities. Plaça Espanya. 17.00: Tardeo party. 23.00: New Year’s Eve party.

Binissalem. 23.00: New Year’s party with DJs. Plaça Església marquee.

Buger. 00.00: New Year’s party with the group Trio Vinils.

Bunyola. 00.00: New Year’s party. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

Cala Ratjada. 00.30: New Year’s party; DJ. Plaça Pins marquee.

Campanet. 11.30: Children’s activities. Plaça Major. 24.00: New Year’s party; Fenomeno’s Band and DJ. Marquee in Plaça Major.

Colonia Sant Pere. 23.30: New Year’s party. Plaça Sant Pere.

Consell. 23.30: New Year’s party; DJs. Plaça Major.

Deya. 23.30: New Year’s party. Can Roig car park.

Esporles. 00.00: Bells at the town hall and then party in Placeta Jardinet.

Estellencs. 00.00: Bells and grapes.

Fornalutx. 23.00: New Year’s party with DJ. In the square.

Inca. 23.30: New Year’s party; music from Ves-Hi Tu. Plaça Espanya.

Lloret de Vistalegre. 23.45: Bells, cava and DJ.

Lloseta. 11.00: Children’s New Year. Plaça Espanya; 23.30: New Year’s party. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor. 23.30: New Year’s party with DJs. Plaça Espanya marquee.

Magalluf. 15.30: Sant Silvestre fun race. At the athletics ground. Six euros.

Manacor. 23.30: New Year’s party. Plaça General Weyler.

Mancor de la Vall. 23.40: New Year’s party with DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Maria de la Salut. 23.30: New Year’s party. Plaça Església.

Montuiri. 00.00: New Year bells. Plaça Major.

Muro. 23.30: New Year’s party and bells; DJs in the marquee. Plaça Comte d’Empúries.

Palma. 23.00: Bells followed by DJ Juan Campos, Plaça Cort; The Beat Bang, DJs Germans Colombàs, Plaça Joan Carles I.

Petra. 00.30: New Year’s party. Sports centre.

Pollensa. 23.30: New Year’s party; video mapping; DJs in the marquee. Plaça Major.

Porreres. 23.45: New Year’s party; Baix ‘n’ Nicotina, DJs. Plaça Vila marquee.

Portocolom. 01.00: New Year’s party - DJ Juan Campos, Identical Souls. Plaça Cas Corso.

Puigpunyent. 23.30: New Year’s party - Madona and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Sa Pobla. 11.30: Children’s entertainment, mini-disco, family activities. By the town hall.

Sant Joan. 23.30: New Year’s party with DJ. By the bell tower.

Sant Llorenç. 23.30: New Year’s party. Music from Sonor and DJ. Plaça Església marquee.

Santa Maria del Cami. 23.30: New Year’s party. Orquestra Turquesa, DJ. Plaça Vila.

Santanyi. 23.45: New Year’s party. DJ Oscar Romero and others. Plaça Major marquee.

Sineu. 23.30: New Year bells. Plaça Fossar.

Soller. 23.45: New Year’s party - music from Tardes en el Café. Plaça Constitució.

Son Ferrer. 23.30: New Year’s party. DJs with music from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Marquee by the school.

Son Servera. 23.30: New Year’s party. The Wateques and DJ. Plaça Sant Joan.

Valldemossa. 00.00: Grapes for the New Year in Plaça Ajuntament, and then party at Costa Nord.

Vilafranca. 23.45: Bells and grapes for New Year. By the church.

Tomorrow, January 1

CHRISTMAS / NEW YEAR / THREE KINGS

Alaro. 18.00: Royal Pages. At the church.

Arenal. 11.30 / 20.00: New Year’s mass.

Porreres. 17.00: Royal Pages. Auditorium. 20.00: Eucharist. Nostra Senyora de la Consolació Church.

Santa Margalida. 19.00: Mass, Christmas carols; Santa Margalida Choir and children’s choir. Hot chocolate and pastries.

MUSIC

Felanitx. 18.00: Biel Fiol - cello and electronic loops. Casa de Cultura, Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida. Free.

Palma. 20.00: New Year’s concert - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Susana Cordón (soprano). Palacio de Congresos. 20-30 euros. www.simfonicadebalears.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 22-36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS today and tomorrow

Fira de Nadal in Palma. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Christmas train in Palma. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Christmas market in Puerto Portals. Opens now until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 31/12: 12.00 mini New Year’s Eve; 16.00 “Whuualaa bracelets” workshop; 20.00 closing. 1/01: 12.00 face painting; 17.00 theatre “Una orqustra de planetas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 2/01: 12.00 Playmobile workshop; 17.00 theatre “Huellas”; 18.30 Ice Party. 3/01: 12.00 “Toys factory” workshop; 17.00 theatre “Fiesta de Navidad”; 19.30 popacoustic covers music with Julia Eme and Nico. 4/01: 12.00 “Christmas badges” workshop; 16.00 magic show; 19.30 show by Beatnik (soul, funk & blues). 5/01: 12.00 facepainting; 17.00 children’s party and Three Kings (parade at 18.00). 6/01: 12.00 “La Candivora” workshop; 16.00 closing. The skating rink is open 12.00 to 21.00. More information at www.puertoportals.com.

Christmas park in Port Adriano. Open now until January 7, the great Christmas Park returns to the central square of Port Adriano. The theme park will feature a large ecological skating rink and a large slide that will delight children and adults. The ecological ice rink has a size of 300 m2. With a length of 30 metres long by 10 metres wide, it is the largest 100% ecological ice rink in Majorca. Next to it, we will have a big slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. It will have three lanes in which you can go down on a fun sled. From 12.00 to 20.00 (31st until 18.00.) We lend you the skates here for free. From 4 years (the smallest number of skates we have is 25). King Melchior visits are: On Tuesday December 31 from 12.00 to 18.00. On Thursday January 2, Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4: from 17.00 to 20.00. Admission is free.