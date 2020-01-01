New film in English. 03-10-2019 Youtube: Warner Bros. Pictures

Shares:

CRUISE SHIPS

No cruise ships in port today.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.





CINEMA

New film today in English to Palma is Richard Jewell. See trailer above.



Richard Jewell (2019)

Plot summary American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Brandon Stanley. Director Clint Eastwood. Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama.

Richard Jewell OCIMAX 12 Drama 15.00/20.10

Richard Jewell MAHON 12 Drama 20.30 (6/01)

Richard Jewell FESTIVAL 12 Drama 12.00 (5/1); 22.25 (7/1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.20/19.15/*22.10 (*Not on Tue, Thu & Sun)

Star Wars MAHON 12 Action/Adventure 19.45 (2/01)

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 12.00 (5/1); 21.50 (7/1)



Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig.

Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15/18.50/21.25

Little Women FESTIVAL A Drama/Romance 21.25 (7/1)

The Good Liar (2019)

Plot summary Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey. Director Bill Condon.Duration 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated 16. Category Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.50

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel. Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.30