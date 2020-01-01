Fire
Fire in Pont d'Inca
An explosion ripped through a terrace in Port d’Inca on New Year's Eve causing a massive fire.
The incident happened in Gabriel Fuster Street and the blaze quickly spread to an adjoining building.
Emergency services were called to the scene and firefighters doused the flames. No-one was hurt.
