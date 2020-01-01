Photo shared by Rafa on Instagram. 01-01-2020 Rafa Nadal Instagram

Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca celebrated the end of one decade and the beginning of another by publishing a previously unseen photograph from their wedding day.

They uploaded the snap to Instagram with a message for fans.

“To say goodbye to all of you I leave this last great memory of 2019 and take the opportunity to wish you all the best for 2020!”

They said “I do” on October 19 last year in a lavish, star studded ceremony at La Fortaleza in Mallorca but very few photographs of the event have been made public.

The photograph shows the couple holding hands and grinning as white petals are thrown at them to celebrate their marriage.