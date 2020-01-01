Fans
Rafa Nadal shares an unseen photo of his wedding on New Year's Eve
Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca celebrated the end of one decade and the beginning of another by publishing a previously unseen photograph from their wedding day.
They uploaded the snap to Instagram with a message for fans.
Ya para despedirme de todos vosotros os dejo este último gran recuerdo del 2019 y aprovecho para desearos todo lo mejor para el 2020!@volvoreta @brunellocucinelli_brand
“To say goodbye to all of you I leave this last great memory of 2019 and take the opportunity to wish you all the best for 2020!”
They said “I do” on October 19 last year in a lavish, star studded ceremony at La Fortaleza in Mallorca but very few photographs of the event have been made public.
The photograph shows the couple holding hands and grinning as white petals are thrown at them to celebrate their marriage.
