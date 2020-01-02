Breakaway from Spain. 30-12-2019 Pere Bota

Shares:

At least 1,500 people joined a demonstration in Palma on December 30, to demand an Independence Referendum for the Balearic Islands. The protestors left Passeig del El Born chanting slogans like “independence” and “freedom for political prisoners” while carrying the letters, Independence and a huge banner emblazoned with, “we want to decide on the future, self-determination referendum.”

Politicians from Majorca and Catalonia joined the protest rally along with the President of the Sovereign Assembly, Margalida Miquel. “Majorca has the right to decide where our money is going, so we are asking for a referendum on self-determination,” she said.

When the demonstrators arrived at Parc de les Estacions they sang songs from Catalonia and Majorca, such as Els Segadors and La Balanguera. Meanwhile, another group of around 50 demonstrators with Spanish flags shouted “Long live Spain and long live Vox” and sang the Manolo Escobar song, Que viva España.

The two sets of protestors exchanged insults but the demonstration was peaceful and there were no incidents.