Demonstration
1,500 people call for independence referendum for the Balearics
At least 1,500 people joined a demonstration in Palma on December 30, to demand an Independence Referendum for the Balearic Islands. The protestors left Passeig del El Born chanting slogans like “independence” and “freedom for political prisoners” while carrying the letters, Independence and a huge banner emblazoned with, “we want to decide on the future, self-determination referendum.”
Politicians from Majorca and Catalonia joined the protest rally along with the President of the Sovereign Assembly, Margalida Miquel. “Majorca has the right to decide where our money is going, so we are asking for a referendum on self-determination,” she said.
When the demonstrators arrived at Parc de les Estacions they sang songs from Catalonia and Majorca, such as Els Segadors and La Balanguera. Meanwhile, another group of around 50 demonstrators with Spanish flags shouted “Long live Spain and long live Vox” and sang the Manolo Escobar song, Que viva España.
The two sets of protestors exchanged insults but the demonstration was peaceful and there were no incidents.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.