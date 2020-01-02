Planes at Palma airport. 01-11-2018 R.L.

Former Palma mayor Antoni Noguera, who is the new coordinator for Més (in effect the party leader, has expressed his “vigorous and firm” opposition to plans for expanding Son Sant Joan Airport.

He rejects what he claims are the intentions of the Aena airports authority to attract more tourists, because the airport in Palma “cannot be a machine to create revenues that go to Madrid without any return”. Noguera insists that there now have to be measures for decreasing tourism and for “de-touristisation”. These are “incompatible with projects to expand the airport”.

Noguera was speaking after the publication on Tuesday of the tender for the remodelling of taxi-ways that will cost 23 million euros. He observed that Son Sant Joan generates annual profits of over 200 million euros but that “reinvestment has been non-existent. Aena cannot continue turning its back on Majorca. It has to be directly involved in the change of model towards sustainable mobility and to be a part in making possible the tram to the airport.” Noguera restated a long-held desire for regional government to have public management of the airport. “This is the only way that we can reduce pressure and ensure connectivity.”