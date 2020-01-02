Cas Català in Majorca. 10-12-2019 CATALINA COLL

Shares:

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 17, a southerly breeze, and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

Andratx is mostly cloudy and slightly cooler at 16 with 15 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 9 degrees.

The sun’s out in Sóller with light winds and a high of 16 dropping to 7 degrees after dark.

Alcúdia’s nice today too but slightly breezy with a top temperature of 17 degrees and a low of 8.

And it’s overcast in Santanyi with 10 kilometre winds and a high of 15 degrees falling to 6 overnight.

You can view the weather live on our webcam page.

What’s On January 2

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra is performing a New Year Concert at the Auditorium in Manacor from 7.30pm. Tickets cost 24 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.teatredemanacor.cat.

The Three Kings Procession leaves Puerto Pollensa at 6pm and the Royal Pages arrive at the yacht club at 7pm.

There’s late night entertainment from Kioto at the Shamrock in Palma from midnight, the venue is open until 5am and there’s no charge on the door.

And there’s jazz funk at the Blue Jazz Club on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Paseo Mallorca in Palma from 9pm.