Some homes have already been demolished in the Son Banya shanty town. 02-04-2019 R.L.

The demolition of the village of Son Banya will begin shortly and a team of lawyers has been hired to process the necessary court orders, at a cost of 247,660 euros.

According to the latest data there are 95 buildings and around 80 residents in the village and the authorities say that after each family leaves, their home will be demolished so that it can’t be reoccupied.

The Deputy Mayor of Benestar, Antoni Noguera plans to hold meetings with each family to determine their needs and help them find new apartments. A budget of 100,000 euros will be used for rental aid and compensation for families who are relocated.

The demolition of Son Banya will cost a total of 900,000 euros and the land will be handed over to the Government once the project has been completed.

"The relocation process will end this term and the Son Banya site will be transferred to the Government to build a residence for elderly people," said Deputy Mayor Noguera.