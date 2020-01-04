Graffiti
Graffiti removal in Palma
Emaya has removed graffiti from nearly 2,000 locations in Palma in the last six months.
Containers, bins, urban furniture, playgrounds and municipal parks have all been cleaned and slogans daubed on walls, including Carrer de Salvador Dalí, Plaza Mayor, Plaza Gomila, Pont de Sa Riera, Canòdrom, Camí de Jesús, Pont d'es Train have been removed.
The graffiti is cleaned by applying a pickling agent, pressurised water and in some cases, surface treatment is done then the wall is painted.
