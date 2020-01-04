Freight charges at the Baleària and Trasmediterranean shipping companies increased by up to 20% from January 1. 03-01-2020 R.L.

The President of the Federation of Transport of Merchandise of Majorca, Ezequiel Horrach, has confirmed that freight charges at the Baleària and Trasmediterranean shipping companies increased by up to 20% from January 1.

“The companies have to pass on this increase for transporting merchandise, because otherwise they would have to close,” he said.

The shipping companies say the cost of switching to more sustainable fuel in order to comply with the IMO 2020 regulations is forcing them to put up their prices.

"We have to extrapolate the cost of changing fuel because it is more expensive," said representatives of Baleària and Trasmediterranean.”

The President of the CAEB, Carmen Planas agrees. “The cost of maritime transport applied since the beginning of this year is a new burden that harms the competitiveness of the Balearic Islands and will negatively affect customers because of our dependence on products and merchandise brought by sea,” she said.

The CAEB President also pointed out that the private sector and citizens of the Balearics cannot be held exclusively responsible for the fulfilment of the 2030 Agenda.

“It is fair and necessary for Governments to be jointly responsible and involved with commitments at regional and national and European level,” she said.

Carmen Planes is also calling for tax breaks for Balearic residents and businesses to alleviate costs and the FEBT and freight carriers agree that “insularity reduces competitiveness and must be corrected.”