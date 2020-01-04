Dones amb Cor perform in Esporles this evening. 05-06-2018 Youtube: Secretaria de Comunicació BISBAT DE MALLORCA

Today, January 4

FAIRS

Lloseta, Shepherds’ Day. From 09.30: Esplanade, Avda. del Cocó. Sheep and sheepdog contests; cheese, lamb dishes, mini train.

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Concert by the Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Free.



Esporles. 20.00: Concert by Dones amb Cor. At the church.

Lloseta. 18.00: Barceló Brothers - Irish/Majorcan: accordion, guitar, drums. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.



Paguera. 21.30: Belen Aguilera - singer/pianist. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Pedro Rosa - Brazilian folk. CaixaForum, C. Unió. Free.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Moscow Ballet, The Nutcracker. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

SPORTS

Palma, Trotting races. At the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS, today and tomorrow

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Rambla, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Puerto Portals, Christmas market. Opens now until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Fridays and Saturdays 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 4/01: 12.00 “Christmas badges” workshop; 16.00 magic show; 19.30 show by Beatnik (soul, funk & blues). 5/01: 12.00 facepainting; 17.00 children’s party and Three Kings (parade at 18.00). 6/01: 12.00 “La Candivora” workshop; 16.00 closing. The skating rink is open 12.00 to 21.00. More information at www.puertoportals.com.

Port Adriano, Christmas park. Open now until January 7, the great Christmas Park returns to the central square of Port Adriano. The theme park will feature a large ecological skating rink and a large slide that will delight children and adults. The ecological ice rink has a size of 300 m2. With a length of 30 metres long by 10 metres wide, it is the largest 100% ecological ice rink in Majorca. Next to it, we will have a big slide 3 metres high and 30 metres long. It will have three lanes in which you can go down on a fun sled. From 12.00 to 20.00 (31st until 18.00.) We lend you the skates here for free. From 4 years (the smallest number of skates we have is 25). King Melchior visits, today, are from 17.00 to 20.00. Admission is free.

Tomorrow, January 5

THREE KINGS

Alaro. 18.00: Three Kings in Plaça Vila.

Alcudia. 19.30: Following parade from Puerto Alcudia, arrival at Porta des Moll; adoration of the nativity. 20.00: Kings on the town hall balcony. 20.30: Delivery of presents door to door.

Algaida. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings and the Algaida Band of Music. In the square.

Andratx. 19.00: Arrival of the Kings.

Arenal. 17.30: Three Kings arrive at the yacht club. Parade to Plaça Major.

Arta. 18.30: Children’s party. Plaça Convent; 19.30: Kings - from C. Ciutat to the town hall.

Buger. 18.00: Three Kings arrive by the town hall; handing-out of presents.

Bunyola. 19.00: Arrival of the Kings.

Cala Bona. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings.

Cala Millor. 19.30: Arrival of the Kings at the church.

Cala Ratjada. 18.15: Arrival of the Kings at the port. Parade to the church.

Campanet. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings. Plaça Major.

Can Picafort. 19.00: Arrival of the Kings. Procession from C. Hernan Cortes / Passeig Colon to the church, where presents are delivered.

Capdepera. 21.00: Arrival of the Kings, greetings from the town hall, adoration and shower of sweets.

Colonia Sant Pere. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings at the port. Parade with batucada to the church and then presents.

Consell. 18.00: Kings parade to Plaça Major; 19.00: Presents.

Deya. 16.00: Arrival of the Royal Pages; 19.00: Arrival of the Kings.

Esporles. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings, adoration and presents.

Estellencs. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings in the square.

Felanitx. 20.00: Kings arrive at Plaça Sa Font de Margalida.

Inca. 17.30: Kings parade from Crist Rei to Santa Maria la Major, followed by adoration and presents.

Lloret de Vistalegre. 18.30: Children’s entertainment; 19.00: Arrival of the Kings. Plaça Església.

Lloseta. 17.30: Royal Pages and then Kings. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor. 18.30: Three Kings, Llucmajor Band of Music. Parade from Passeig Jaume III to Plaça Espanya.

Manacor. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings at Avda. del Parc.

Mancor de la Vall. 18.30: Three Kings arrive at Plaça Baix; accompanied by Valltukada batucada.

Montuiri. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings. Plaça Major.

Muro. 19.00: Kings in Sa Riba. Accompanies by the Unió Artística Murera band of music and Carabassamba, parade to Plaça Comte d’Empúries; adoration in the church, and then handing-out of presents.

Palma. 18.00: Kings arrive at the Moll Vell. Parade takes around two hours; Kings on the balcony at Casal Solleric, Passeig Born.

Palmanova. 17.00: Kings parade; 21.00: Presents handed out.

Petra. 17.30: Gathering for the arrival of the Kings. Ca S’Escolana.

Pollensa. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings at Plaça Monument. Parade to Plaça Major.

Porreres. 18.30: Kings parade from Plaça Moli d’en Amengual to Plaça Vila; 19.00: Kings on the town hall balcony, followed by presents.

Porto Cristo. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings at the port.

Portocolom. 17.30: Kings arrive by boat.

Puerto Alcudia. 18.15: The Kings arrive at the old pier; followed by parade and adoration. Procession moves on to Alcudia.

Puerto Andratx. 19.00: Kings parade following arrival by boat.

Puerto Pollensa. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings in Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Puerto Soller. 15.45: Arrival of the Kings at the commercial pier; 17.30: Adoration at the church; 19.00: Start of the parade to Soller.

Puigpunyent. 19.30: Arrival of the Kings at the church.

Sa Pobla. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings at the Hulalfás Residencia. Parade from C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major; adoration, nativity and presents.

Sant Joan. 19.00: Kings at Plaça Joan Carles I.

Sant Llorenç. 19.00: Kings and the Sant Llorenç Band of Music. Plaça Església.

Santa Margalida. 19.30: Arrival of the Kings. Adoration at the church.

Santa Maria del Cami. 18.30: Parade from Plaça Hostals to the church.

Ses Salines. 19.30: Arrival of the Kings at the church.

Sineu. 18.00: Kings parade from C. Lloret to Plaça Fossar; adoration and presents.

Soller. 20.45: Arrival of the Kings from Puerto Soller; adoration and then presents.

Son Serra de Marina. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings at the port. Parade to the church and handing-out of presents.

Son Servera. 20.30: Arrival of the Kings at Església Nova.

Valldemossa. 18.30: Kings arrive at Plaça Bartomeu Estaràs.

Vilafranca. 18.30: Parade from C. Sequer to the church.