A beautiful winter's day in Palma. 04-01-2020 MDB

It’s a beautiful day in Palma with lots of sunshine, a high of 17º, a nice southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

It’s slightly cooler with northerly 15 kilometre winds in Calvià, a high of 16 degrees and a low of 6º and mostly sunny.

Santanyi is and sunny with a strong northerly breeze, a high of 17º and a low of 5 degrees

It’s 16 degrees and blowing a gale in Pollensa with lots of sunshine and an overnight low of 6 degrees.

And Sóller is overcast and breezy with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 7º.

You can view the weather across the island live on our webcam page.

What’s On Jan 4

The Barceló Brothers bring Irish accordion music to Lloseta at 6pm and it’s free to get in.

Singer and pianist, Belen Aguilera is live at the auditorium in Paguera at 9.30pm and tickets cost 18 euros.

There’s Brazilian Folk Music by Pedro Rosa at the Caixa Forum in Palma from 7pm and there’s no charge on the door.

And the Moscow Ballet perform the Nutcracker at the Auditorium in Palma from 8pm. Ticket prices start at 35 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditorium.com.