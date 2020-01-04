Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s a beautiful day in Palma with lots of sunshine, a high of 17º, a nice southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.
It’s slightly cooler with northerly 15 kilometre winds in Calvià, a high of 16 degrees and a low of 6º and mostly sunny.
Santanyi is and sunny with a strong northerly breeze, a high of 17º and a low of 5 degrees
It’s 16 degrees and blowing a gale in Pollensa with lots of sunshine and an overnight low of 6 degrees.
And Sóller is overcast and breezy with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 7º.
You can view the weather across the island live on our webcam page.
What’s On Jan 4
The Barceló Brothers bring Irish accordion music to Lloseta at 6pm and it’s free to get in.
Singer and pianist, Belen Aguilera is live at the auditorium in Paguera at 9.30pm and tickets cost 18 euros.
There’s Brazilian Folk Music by Pedro Rosa at the Caixa Forum in Palma from 7pm and there’s no charge on the door.
And the Moscow Ballet perform the Nutcracker at the Auditorium in Palma from 8pm. Ticket prices start at 35 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.auditorium.com.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.