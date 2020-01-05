Speed camera/radar on the Llucmajor to Campos road. 04-01-2020 Plozano

Nearly 70% of all speeding fines handed out in Majorca last year were for drivers in Calvià, according to the latest data from the Balearic Provincial Traffic Department.

Between January and November 2019, 26,703 drivers were penalised for speeding on the Ma-1 towards Santa Ponsa.

That’s 27% less than last year and the average number of drivers fined every day has also dropped from 135 to 88.

The second worst for speeding fines was the Ma-2200 between sa Pobla and Pollensa where 3,973 drivers were fined; 3rd place went to drivers on the road from Santa María to Consell with 2,208 fines issued and fourth was the Ma-4020 that connects Manacor to Porto Cristo where 1,666 drivers were penalised.

Elsewhere, 1,244 speeding violations were issued on the Ma-19 between Palma and Llucmajor; 1,182 were caught out by radar on the Ma–13 that connects Palma with Marratxí; 1,074 on the Ma-12 between Artà and Alcúdia and 774 on the Ma–19 between Llucmajor and the Campos highway. From January to November, 774 drivers were sanctioned.

During the first ten months of 2019, a total of 38,824 drivers were caught out by the eight fixed speed controls installed in Majorca, which is 50.4% less than in 2018.

Fewer drivers are being caught out by the radars and roadworks across the island are also forcing traffic to slow down.