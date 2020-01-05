Concession
Molinar Levante Maritime Club closes
The Molinar Levante Maritime Club restaurant has closed its doors, after more than 50 years.
The owners say a court ruling last November prevented them from renovating or making any changes to the restaurant and forced them to vacate the premises by January 10.
The president of the Molinar Levante Maritime Club, Rafael Vallespir, hopes that a new restaurant will open on the premises.
“We want to renew the concession, for which we have presented a new restoration project to the Port Authority and we hope that in the end everything will be solved.”
