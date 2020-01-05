Views over the Tramuntana mountain range. 05-01-2020 MDB

The Balearic Islands is under a yellow alert for high winds on Sunday.

Palma is 16 degrees and sunny but a 20 kilometre northerly wind will make it feel much cooler and overnight it will drop to 7 degrees.

It’s blowing a gale in Andratx too but at least it’s sunny, with a high of 20 degrees and a low of 6º.

On the east coast the winds will be lighter at 10 kilometres an hour and Santanyi will have lots of sunshine, a top temperature of 17º and an overnight low of 5 degrees.

Alcúdia is mild and sunny too with a high of 16º, a low of 8º.

And it’s 13º and sunny in Sóller but the temperature will drop to a chilly 4 degrees overnight.

You can see the weather live across the island on our webcams.

What’s On Sunday Jan 5

The arrival of the Three Kings takes place all across Majorca today, with events at Moll Vell in Palma at 6pm, at the old pier in Puerto Alcúdia at 6.15pm, Andratx at 7pm, Bunyola at 7pm, at the port in Cala Ratjada at 6.15pm, Capdepera at 9pm, at Avenida del Parc in Manacor at 6pm and Pollensa at 6.30pm. For arrival times in your neighbourhood, check the local listings.

There’s still time to see Circo Algeria at Son Fusteret in Palma, there are two shows today, one at 1200 and another one at 4.30 and tickets prices start at 8 euros.

And the Sunday night jam session starts at midnight at the Shamrock in Palma, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.