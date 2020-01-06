Weather
Good morning from Majorca
According to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, it should stay dry today.
Palma, 17 degrees and cloudy with occasional sunny spells, a light breeze and an overnight low of 7º.
Andratx partly sunny partly cloudy and windy with a top temperature of 16 dropping to 6º after dark.
Santanyi, a dull start to the day but the sun will come out in the afternoon with a high of 16º and a low of 5º.
Pollensa, 16 degrees and overcast most of the day with north-north easterly 15 kilometre winds and a low of 7º.
Sóller 15º and windy with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a low of 6 degrees.
