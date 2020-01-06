Some of the drugs seized by the National Police. 06-01-2020 R.S.

Shares:

A 54-year-old woman was detained for allegedly selling cocaine and other drugs at a Leisure Centre in Platja de Palma.

National Police Officers say they found medication tablets, scales, wrappers and various tools in a room joined on to the bar during a raft of inspections at entertainment venues in the city.

Spot checks were also carried out in Bons Aires, Arxiduc and Avenida Joan Miró Avenue.

A 50-year-old Spanish man was charged with allegedly supplying hashish, ecstasy and marijuana.