Arrests
Two people arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Palma
A 54-year-old woman was detained for allegedly selling cocaine and other drugs at a Leisure Centre in Platja de Palma.
National Police Officers say they found medication tablets, scales, wrappers and various tools in a room joined on to the bar during a raft of inspections at entertainment venues in the city.
Spot checks were also carried out in Bons Aires, Arxiduc and Avenida Joan Miró Avenue.
A 50-year-old Spanish man was charged with allegedly supplying hashish, ecstasy and marijuana.
