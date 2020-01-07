The National Police arrested the man on the Paseo Maritimo 07-01-2020 National Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly glassing another man in the bathroom of a club in Palma.

The incident happened at around 4am in Club de Mar. The accused was reportedly mocking the victim and shouting derogatory comments at him and when the victim asked him why, the two argued and the defendant allegedly shoved a glass in the victim’s face.

The glass broke causing a very deep cut in the victim’s neck and the defendant fled.

Police and SAMU-061 emergency services were deployed to the scene and the victim was taken to Son Espases Hospital for treatment.

Police took statements from a numerous witnesses and were able to get an accurate description of the defendant who was apprehended in a street nearby.