Arrests
Arrest for club attack
A man has been arrested for allegedly glassing another man in the bathroom of a club in Palma.
The incident happened at around 4am in Club de Mar. The accused was reportedly mocking the victim and shouting derogatory comments at him and when the victim asked him why, the two argued and the defendant allegedly shoved a glass in the victim’s face.
The glass broke causing a very deep cut in the victim’s neck and the defendant fled.
Police and SAMU-061 emergency services were deployed to the scene and the victim was taken to Son Espases Hospital for treatment.
Police took statements from a numerous witnesses and were able to get an accurate description of the defendant who was apprehended in a street nearby.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.