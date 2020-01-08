Police demonstration of electronic taser gun. 07-01-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

The National Police in the Balearics will be given 300 electric taser guns in the coming months, according to the Unified Police Union, SUP.

Electric taser guns can immediately incapacitate violent criminals with electrical pulses that limit their ability to move and National Police Officers say they are an element of defence for them and for the alleged criminals.

The taser guns will be delivered during the next 12 months to different units of the GAR, one in each police station or police unit and another in the holding cells.