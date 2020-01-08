Police
National Police in Balearics to receive 300 tasers
Police demonstration of electronic taser gun.
The National Police in the Balearics will be given 300 electric taser guns in the coming months, according to the Unified Police Union, SUP.
Electric taser guns can immediately incapacitate violent criminals with electrical pulses that limit their ability to move and National Police Officers say they are an element of defence for them and for the alleged criminals.
The taser guns will be delivered during the next 12 months to different units of the GAR, one in each police station or police unit and another in the holding cells.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.