The former convent has been without a roof for many years but renovation work will begin this year to include a Visitor Centre and hotel accommodation. 10-05-2019 L. OLMO

The former convent of Nostra Senyora de Loreto is being renovated to include a Visitor Centre offering historical and tourist information about the municipality of Lloret de Vistalegre and the Pla region.

Lloret City Council owns the building and plans to turn it into a hotel, through a concession, at some time in the future in order to generate income.

Impending tender

A budgets of 42,295 euros has been set aside for the certification of the works and another 18,150 euros for the drafting of the project.

"Most of the payments will be made in 2021, which will be when we will have to dedicate more budget," said Lloret Mayor, Antoni Benassar.

The works will be tendered in the first half of 2020 and are scheduled to begin at the end of the year.

The project includes the recovery of the original part of the convent, which is currently in ruins and has no roof, water, or electricity.

The total cost, including the installation of thermal insulation is likely to be upwards of 650,000 euros. 500,000 of it will be contributed by the Borsa d'Allotjament Turístic and the City Council will pay the rest.

The renovations will provide new rooms and part of the Convent, including the old refectory will be turned into a hotel.

"This would allow us to make a concession and recover part of the public money that has been invested to renovate the convent," said Mayor Benassar.

The Convent of Nostra Senyora de Loreto was divided and sold in parts after the confiscation of Mendizábal. In recent years the Town Hall has acquired each of the buildings and wants to preserve the most important architectural heritage of Lloret.

The City Council plans to spend 220,000 euros to expand the Town Hall and join it on to Ca na Fustera, which is the last part of the convent to be reunified.