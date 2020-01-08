The Ice Park is open until the end of January. 07-01-2020 NURIA RINCON

Today 8 January

FIESTAS

Campos, Sant Julia and Santa Basilissa. 20.00: Compline and “goigs” for Sant Julia. 20.30: Cossiers dance, Campos hymn. Plaça Major. 20.45: Campos Band of Music, dance of the giants. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Tomorrow, 9 January

FIESTA

Campos, Sant Julia and Santa Basilissa. 10.00: Mass. 11.00: Festival of “imaginary” Campos - giants, bigheads, beasties ... . Plaça Major. 19.30: Coral concert at the auditorium.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS today and tomorrow.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.