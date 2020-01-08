What's On
What's on in Majorca on Wednesday / Thursday
Today 8 January
FIESTAS
Campos, Sant Julia and Santa Basilissa. 20.00: Compline and “goigs” for Sant Julia. 20.30: Cossiers dance, Campos hymn. Plaça Major. 20.45: Campos Band of Music, dance of the giants. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.
Tomorrow, 9 January
FIESTA
Campos, Sant Julia and Santa Basilissa. 10.00: Mass. 11.00: Festival of “imaginary” Campos - giants, bigheads, beasties ... . Plaça Major. 19.30: Coral concert at the auditorium.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS today and tomorrow.
Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.