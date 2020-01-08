Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s a blustery day in Palma with 20 kilometre northerly winds, but it will be mostly sunny with a high of 17 and a low of 7 degrees
Calvià is 16 degrees and windy with lots of sunshine and an overnight low of 6º.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and blowing a gale in Santanyi with gusts of up to 30 kilometres an hour, and the top temperature of 16º will fall to a chilly 4 degrees after dark.
Alcúdia is 16 degrees and overcast with strong northerly winds and a low of 8º.
And it’s a lovely, mild, sunny day in Sóller with a top temperature of 15 degrees falling to 5º when the sun goes down.
View the weather across the island with our webcams.
What’s On Jan 8
Palma Ice Rink is open between 10am and 10pm at Parc de Ses Estacions opposite Plaza España until January 26. It costs 5 euros for 25 minutes and that includes the cost of the skates. To book call 971 720 059 or 609 231 523, or send an email to info@ohpalma.es.
The 6 or 9 band bring rock funk to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma at midnight, the venue is open until 5 am and entry is free.
