Sentencing
Magalluf prostitute mugger sentenced
A Nigerian woman has been jailed for two years for robbing a tourist in Magalluf in May 2013.
The court heard that the defendant and two other people surrounded the victim, beat him up and took his wallet, credit cards, personal documentation and mobile phone.
The woman, who’s been working as a prostitute and doesn’t have work papers for Spain, is allowed to stay in Majorca because she has a son who was born here.
She has been fined 540 euros and ordered to pay 1050 euros in compensation to the victim who suffered a cranial contusion and a left scaphoid fracture during the assault.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Natalie Hilton / Hace about 2 hours
So, if I get this right, she is a prostitute who beat up a victim for some reason, and it's taken till now for the case to get to court? Why on earth should she be allowed to stay on the island at all? So she's also illegal as well. Send her back. I guess she has connections as well to those scam gangs that send begging letters or emails asking for money.
Bert / Hace about 3 hours
2013 ! Should have been sent back on the first plane to “war torn” Nigeria, which is sitting on vast oil reserves. Of course the cost of prison, health care, education and presumably pension to be paid by current and future WORKING.tax payers. Will we never learn ?