The defendant in court in Palma. 07-01-2020 Juan P. Martínez

Shares:

A Nigerian woman has been jailed for two years for robbing a tourist in Magalluf in May 2013.

The court heard that the defendant and two other people surrounded the victim, beat him up and took his wallet, credit cards, personal documentation and mobile phone.

The woman, who’s been working as a prostitute and doesn’t have work papers for Spain, is allowed to stay in Majorca because she has a son who was born here.

She has been fined 540 euros and ordered to pay 1050 euros in compensation to the victim who suffered a cranial contusion and a left scaphoid fracture during the assault.