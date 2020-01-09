A penumbral eclipse of the moon will take place tomorrow and be visible from Spain. 08-01-2020 EFE

There’s an eclipse of the first full moon of winter, known as the Wolf moon, this Friday and it will be visible from East Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe, including Spain, according to the National Astronomical Observatory, OAN.

It's called a penumbral eclipse, and it will start at 6.07pm in Spain and end at 9.09pm.

It’s the first of four eclipses in 2020, the others will be on June 5, July 4 and November 30.

A penumbral eclipse is not as obvious as a total eclipse because the moon is just caught in the outer shadow of the earth, so you will have to look closely to see it.

The eclipse will also be shown live on line, for free, at www.virtualtelescope.eu.