Events
Wolf Moon eclipse visible from Majorca on Friday
There’s an eclipse of the first full moon of winter, known as the Wolf moon, this Friday and it will be visible from East Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe, including Spain, according to the National Astronomical Observatory, OAN.
It's called a penumbral eclipse, and it will start at 6.07pm in Spain and end at 9.09pm.
It’s the first of four eclipses in 2020, the others will be on June 5, July 4 and November 30.
A penumbral eclipse is not as obvious as a total eclipse because the moon is just caught in the outer shadow of the earth, so you will have to look closely to see it.
The eclipse will also be shown live on line, for free, at www.virtualtelescope.eu.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.