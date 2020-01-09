Cloudy with sunny intervals in Palma- 09-01-2020 MDB

Shares:

Palma is mild and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 6º.

It’s breezy and mostly cloudy in Andratx with occasional sunny spells, a top temperature of 16º and a low of 7º.

Santanyi is sunny and 16 degrees with an east-north easterly wind that gets stronger as the day goes on, overnight it will be 6 degrees.

It’s sunny but windy in Pollensa with a high of 17º dropping to 7º after dark

And it’s overcast in Sóller all day with a high of 15º and a low of 6 degrees.

View the weather across the island on our webcam page.

Jan 9 What’s On

There’s an exhibition by Pep Guerrero at the Can Prunera Art Museu in Sóller until January 19 and tickets cost 5 euros.

Film Director, Stephen Daldry, will be at the Sa Nostra Cultural Centre in Carrer de la Concepció in central Palma from 7pm to talk about his film, “The Hours”.

And Jiggerband bring rock, funk and pop to the Shamrock at midnight, it’s free to get in and it’s open until 5am.