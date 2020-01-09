1917 Official Trailer https://www.1917.movie Sam Mendes, the Oscar®-winning director of Skyfall, Spectre and American Beauty, brings his singular vision to his World War I epic, 1917. Premieres in Palma tomorrow, Friday 10 January. 03-10-2019 Youtube: Universal Pictures

Majorca films fans are in for a super treat tomorrow when the blockbuster movie sensation 1917, which on Sunday won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama, 1917, directed by Briton Sam Mendes, opens in Palma in English. 1917 also won best director for Mendes.

Set during World War I, the film follows one mission entrusted to two young soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman).

They are to deliver a message to the 2nd Battalion of the Devonshire Regiment to call off a planned attack against the retreating German troops.

The Germans have set up an ambush and 1600 men, Blake’s brother among them, are about to be killed if Blake and Schofield don’t get there in time. They are relatively junior but they’re fast, and one of them is great at navigation. So they’re sent over the lines, across No Man’s Land and beyond.

MacKay and Chapman are not household names, yet, with MacKay about to star as Ned Kelly in Justin Kurzel’s The True History of the Kelly Gang out this month and Chapman best known for playing the doomed Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones as well as Billy Elliot on stage in London.

More recognisable names – Colin Firth, Andrew Scott, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden – pop up momentarily for single scenes through 1917, but it’s a movie where the performances belong to MacKay and Chapman.

Times and venues as from tomorrow, Friday January 10.

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War *15.00/17,20/19.40 (*Not on Tues or Thursday) 12.20 (Sat only); 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.00 (12/1)

1917 MAHON 12 Drama/War 20.30 (13/1)

