Emergencies
Man critical after allegedly crossing on red light
A 56-year-old Spanish man is seriously injured after being hit by an EMT bus in Palma.
The accident happened at around 9.20 pm on Wednesday in Vía Alemania, just in front of the Joan Alcover Institute.
Witnesses say the man tried to cross the road when the pedestrian light was red and was hit by a number 8 bus bound for Son Roca.
At the time of the accident the bus was loaded with passengers who confirmed that the driver tried to avoid hitting the man.
Local and National Police Officers and two SAMU-061 medical ambulances were deployed to the scene and tried to help the victim. He had lost a lot of blood and was taken to Son Espases Hospital under green alert. His condition is described as critical.
