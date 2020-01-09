Weather
Fall in temperature forecast for Friday
A cold front tracking across mainland Spain is due to affect the Balearics tomorrow.
Temperatures will go down and there is a high probability of rain, which will fall as snow on the highest peaks. Forecast highs for tomorrow are no more than 14C.
The tiempo.com website reports that an anti-cyclone will move in over the mainland on Saturday and bring a return to settled conditions but that the Balearics can continue to anticipate lower temperatures and some rain. By Sunday, there should be a rise in temperatures in the Balearics but still the possibility of the occasional shower.
North and northeasterly winds over the weekend are expected to be stronger in northerly parts of Majorca. Aemet has already issued a yellow warning for coastal conditions in these northerly areas for Saturday.
