Thousands of aerials will need adapting and TV's will need to be retuned on February 11. 08-01-2020 Marco Torres

The tv antennas on thousands of buildings in Majorca, Ibiza and Formentera must be adapted by February 11, to be able to continue to receive certain tv channels.

According to the Balearic Government Delegate, Ramón Morey, only 23.5% of the 25,000 community buildings that are affected have already been changed.

All televisions will also have to be re-tuned on February 11 and community buildings that haven't adapted the antennas will no longer receive TVE 1, La-2, Clan TV, 24 hours, Be Mad, Atres Series, Real Madrid Televisión or Channel Ten.

"The changes are being made to comply with a European mandate to release the 700 MHz band from the radio spectrum in order to be able to deploy 5G technology communications networks,” said Morey, adding, “We need to free up space, which is what this measure is all about.”

The change affects Majorca, Ibiza and Formentera, but not Minorca, and the Deputy Director General of Planning & Management of the Radio Spectrum of the Ministry of Economy & Business, Antonio Fernández-Paniagua, pointed out that “those who do not adapt their facilities will lose the reception of several channels until they make the adaptation.”

145 million euros worth of grants is being made available to the owners of community buildings to help pay for the changes. They will receive between 104 euros and 677 euros per building, depending on the modifications required.

The Association of Business Installers of the Balearic Islands, or ASINEM, says the adaptation process can only be carried out by authorised Telecommunications Installers and that it is essential to apply for a grant from the Secretary of State for Digital Advancement.

The funds can be requested through the red.es website.