Sant Antoni fiestas in Sa Pobla will be celebrated on January 16. 07-01-2020 Redacción

Sa Pobla City Council has banned the personal use of fireworks during the Sant Antoni festivities, including all types of firecrackers and rockets.

Sant Antoni is the patron saint of animals and there are bonfires, dancing devils, bonfires and a massive street party. It takes place on January 16 and usually lasts for two days. It’s celebrated in Manacor, Artà, Pollensa, Son Servera, Andratx, Algaida and Muro and in some villages animals are given a church blessing.

It’s not the first time that restrictions have been put in place for the festival but this year the City Council has even told shops to restrict the sale of fireworks.

“If we want everything to go well, an exercise of responsibility is required on everyone's part. Let's party, but with safety,” said Mayor Llorenç Gelabert.

The security measures also require anyone who wants to set camp fires for the Correfoc to apply for permission in writing.



The Correfoc is also part of the Festival of San Sebastiàn, who’s the patron saint of Palma and it really has to be seen to be believed.

It’s the scariest of all festivals with devils breathing fire in the streets, thousands of fireworks going off, live music all over the city, and lots and lots of dancing.

This year the Palma Correfoc is on January 19, the atmosphere will be electric, don’t miss it!