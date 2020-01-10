A high chance of rain and highs of only 14º. 10-01-2020 MDB

Shares:

Weatherwise the orange alert is firmly in place in the Balearic Islands and the whole island is being battered by strong winds and rain.

Palma is wet and windy with gusts of up to 25 kilometres an hour, very heavy rain, a high of 14º and a low of 7 degrees.

It’s miserable in Andratx too with strong winds and torrential rain, a top temperature of 14 degrees and an overnight low of 6º.

Sóller is 13 degrees and very wet with 25 kilometre north-easterly winds and a low of 5º.

It’s raining in Pollensa too with a top temperature of 14º, north-easterly winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 5º.

And it’s 14 degrees and horrible in Santanyi, with torrential rain throughout the day, gale force winds and a low of 4.

View the weather on the island here.

What’s On Jan 10

Inca market is open from 8am until 2pm today and the stalls are overflowing with leather goods, local produce, food and artisanal products.

It’s market day in Llucmayor too and while you’re there, nip into the Sant Miguel of Llumajor church and enjoy a free organ concert between 11.30am and noon.

And for those who are out, out, the Red Suns will be on stage at the Shamrock from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.