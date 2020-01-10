Carlos Núñez performs in Sa Pobla this evening. 08-01-2020 R.C.

Today, January 10

FIESTAS

Manacor Sant Antoni. 21.00: Rehearsal for the “goigs” plus ximbombas, wine and barbecue. Plaça Concordia.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Nit Bruixa Infantil - children’s witches night. Albopas youth and children’s batucada. Plaça Major. 21.00: Welcome to the Sant Antoni “clamater”; procession. From the town hall.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: La Copla Rota - Gonzalo Benavides (vocals), Josi Gonzalez (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

Palma, 20.00: Yuri Nasushkin (violin), Lidia Stratulat (piano). Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64.

Palma, 21.00: Break Free - Queen tribute. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 37-48 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Palma 21.00: The World Famous Glenn Miller Tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Event has been CANCELLED.

Sa Pobla. 22.00: Carlos Núñez - Galician multi-instrumentalist (Galician gaita bagpipe, flute and others) - with Miquel Bennàssar, Tomeu Payeras, Xerebiols. Sant Antoni Church. 20 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Marratxi. 19.30 folk dances by Es Raiguer in front of es Liceu at Sa Cabana.

Portocolom. 21.30 folk dances by Abeniara at Pl. des Corso.

S’Arenal. 21.30 folk dances by Roada at Plaza des Nins.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Alcudia, 18.00: Aladdin - El Musical. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros.

Palma. Ice rink “Ice park”now running until Sunday January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Tomorrow, January 11

FIESTAS

Esporles, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Bonfire and barbecue. Vilanova car park.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Concert - Coral de Sa Pobla choir, Coral Pedres Blanquet (Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona). At the church. 24.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Albopas de Sa Pobla, Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar de Sineu. Plaça Major.

Sant Llorenc, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Sant Antoni fair. Plaça Església. 20.00: Rehearsal of “goigs”. At Rectoria. 20.30: Barbecue and ximbombas. Plaça Església.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Julia Martínez (piano); Debussy, Medtner, Schumann. Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. Ten euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Palma. 21.00: Café Quijano - Spanish pop-rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30-43.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Petra. 20.30: Petra Band of Music and Arpellots. Thirty-third anniversary concert by the band, with Havaneres group. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros.