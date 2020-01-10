1917 https://www.1917.movie Now showing in English in Palma. 03-10-2019 Youtube: Universal Pictures

1917 (2019)

REVIEW OF 1917 by Reuters



Four years after wrapping up his second James Bond film, Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is back, this time on the front lines of World War One in 1917, an ambitious drama inspired by his grandfather’s experiences.

Set during a single day in April 1917, the film, presented as a sweeping continuous shot, follows two young British soldiers, Blake and Schofield, who are sent as messengers across enemy territory to stop a dawn attack on retreating German soldiers. The retreat is actually a trap, and with communications down, the duo are the only hope of saving hundreds of British soldiers from death, one of whom is Blake’s brother.

“(My grandfather) fought in the war between 1916 and 1918 and he told us many stories that stayed with me to this day,” Mendes told Reuters at the film’s London world premiere a month ago, attended by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. “It’s not about my grandfather but it’s inspired by my grandfather. He told us one story about carrying a single message across no man’s land and that little image kept pulling at me and it wouldn’t let me go.”

Known for American Beauty and Revolutionary Road, Mendes’ last major features films were Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre.

“Even though this was ambitious and tiring in its own way, it’s not nearly as ambitious as shooting on five continents and 20 cameras and all that stuff that goes with Bond,” he said. “Even though there were hundreds of people, it was about a war, only one camera, two central characters and a single linear narrative and just one two-hour period in real time of one day in 1917, it felt like a holiday compared to Bond.”

The cast, including Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott, is led by two lesser-known names: George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, who play Schofield and Blake, respectively.

“I didn’t know a lot about the First World War before I started this project so it was a big eye-opener,” Chapman said. “It’s important that people should remember those that fought in the war ... I had a lot of reality checks every single day.”

Reviews have mostly been positive, with critics praising the ambitious storytelling technique in which the camera follows the protagonists as if in one take - a challenge for the cast.

“When you’re doing a 10-minute scene and you make a mistake in minute seven, it’s really hard, you’ve got to start again even though you’ve done stuff you’re quite pleased with,” Scott said. “It’s like walking a tightrope really.”

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War *15.00/17,20/19.40 (*Not on Tues or Thursday) 12.20 (Sat only); 10.00/12.20 (Sun only)

1917 FESTIVAL 12 Drama/War 12.00 (12/1)

1917 MAHON 12 Drama/War 20.30 (13/1)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Plot summary American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Brandon Stanley.Director Clint Eastwood.Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama.

Richard Jewell FESTIVAL 12 Drama 18.45 (14/1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.20/19.00

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 12.15 (12/1); 21.15 (14/1)

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15/18.50/21.25

Not showing at 16.15 on Saturday and 18.50 on Thursday

LIttle Women FESTIVAL A Drama/Romance 19.00 (14/1)