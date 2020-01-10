MSC Grandiosa in Palma. 26-12-2019 G. ALOMAR

Terraferida has asked the Port Authority to clarify whether cruise ships and other vessels are complying with the new international regulations that require them to use fuel with lower sulphur content from January 1.

“The cruise ships must comply with this regulation and it is especially important in Palma,” said a Terraferida representative.

The group also released a statement criticising Carnival Cruises and saying the ships are causing excessive pollution. “One company's luxury cruises, Carnival, emitted 10 times more sulfur oxides in a year than the 260 million cars in Europe in 2017, according to a study by Transport & Environment.”

According to a Terraferida study, the cruise ships would have burned up to 77,000 tons of fuel oil in 15 months whilst they were docked in Palma Port, which it claims is equivalent to the dumping of the Prestige tanker on the coasts of Galicia, Portugal and France in 2002.

Terraferida says the Port Authority has not replied to its request.