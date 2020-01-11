The most popular classes at the beginning of the year are spinning, zumba and body pump. 08-01-2020 T. AYUGA

Gyms in Majorca are doing a roaring trade as customers get stuck in to try and shift the excess weight gained over Christmas and New Year.

New and old members are hitting the treadmills, spinning classes, body pump and zumba in a bid to get rid of those muffin tops and be back in shape by spring.

"People want to get rid of between three and five kilos of weight," says Tomás Alonso, who’s Director of Duets Sports Portixol, which has all kinds of classes designed to tone up your body.

“The goal is to create a habit of going to the gym, because miracles and short-term results do not exist and can even harm our health,” says Fitness coordinator, Isa Juez. “People can lose about 300 to 500 calories in just one hour of physical exercise, whether it’s spinning, zumba or body pump.”

Yolanda Munar, who’s a regular customer and goes to body pump with her daughter, Marga, insists going to the gym is a win win situation. "It not just about keeping fit, it also makes us feel better throughout the day," she says.

Profitness gym in Palma has a staff of expert monitors and personal trainers, as well as a physiotherapy and nutrition service. Director Pedro Pizà says customers are always enthusiastic at certain times of the year but it doesn’t always last. "There is a rebound in enrolment at the beginning of the year and after the summer,” he said.

Personal Trainers are also in great demand at this time of year. They usually charge between 40 and 60 euros a class and are highly skilled at motivating customers to achieve their goals quickly.