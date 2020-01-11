Café Quijano perform this evening at Palma's Trui Theatre. 09-01-2020 R.C.

Today, January 11

FIESTAS

Esporles, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Bonfire and barbecue. Vilanova car park.

Palma. Sant Sebastia. 11.00 announcement of the fiestas at the Plaza de Cort. Batucada at Plaza de Olivar, C. de Sant MIquel and Plaza Cort. At 11.30 dances of the giant figures and large figures heads. At 12.15 human towers by Castellers de Mallorca. At 13.00 awakening of the Drac de na Coca. At 14.15 music by Arreu and at 15.30 Música Nostra performance.

The awakening of the Drac de na Coca for the Sant Sebastia fiestas.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Concert - Coral de Sa Pobla choir, Coral Pedres Blanquet (Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona). At the church. 24.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Albopas de Sa Pobla, Dimonis de Sa Cova des Fossar de Sineu. Plaça Major.

Sant Llorenc, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Sant Antoni fair. Plaça Església. 20.00: Rehearsal of “goigs”. At Rectoria. 20.30: Barbecue and ximbombas. Plaça Església.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Julia Martínez (piano); Debussy, Medtner, Schumann. Arxiu del Regne de Mallorca, C. Ramon Llull 3. Ten euros. www.euroclassics.es.

Palma. 21.00: Café Quijano - Spanish pop-rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30-43.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Petra. 20.30: Petra Band of Music and Arpellots. Thirty-third anniversary concert by the band, with Havaneres group. Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Four euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. Ice rink “Ice park”now running until Sunday January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Tomorrow, January 12

FIESTAS

Palma, Sant Sebastia. From 10.30 to 14.30 Sant Sebastia Petit at the Parc de la Riera. At 10.45 and 13.15 children’s animation by Trencaclosques; 11.0 and 13.30 by Mel i Sucre; At 12.15 event for children over 2 years; At 11.50 circus; At 12.00 children’s concert by Xanguito; At 11.30 and 12.45 magic show by El gran Cassanyes; At 11.15 and 12.30 puppet show. At 11.30 and 12.45 storytelling;

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Concert of “goigs” for Sant Antoni. Coral de Sa Pobla, Coral de Porreres choirs. At the church. 18.00: Sant Antoni 2020 folk dance - Marjal en Festa, Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça Mercat.

Son Carrio, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Demons and bonfire. From Plaça Mossen Alcover to Ca n’Apol-lonia.

MUSIC

Palma, 19.00: Tribute to Mecano - eighties Spanish pop group. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50-42 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Atletico Balears and UP Lagreno at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.