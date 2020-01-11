A bright and breezy day in Majorca. 11-01-2020 MDB

The Weather warning for the Balearic Islands has been reduced to yellow but the wind is not letting up.

Palma, 14 degrees today with lots of sunshine, 25 kilometre north-easterly winds and a low of 6º.

It’s a beautiful, sunny, but blustery day in Andratx with a top temperature of 14 degrees dropping to 6º overnight.

Soller is overcast and wet with winds gusting at 30 kilometres an hour and a high of 14 degrees falling to 1º0 after dark.

It’s cloudy and wet in Pollensa too with 35 kilometre northerly winds, a top temperature of 15 and a low of 10 degrees

And it’s blowing a gale in Santanyi but there’s plenty of sunshine, a high of 14 degrees and a low of 7.

What’s On Jan 11

The Festival of Sant Sebastià starts at 11.00 in Palma with the proclamation in Plaza de Cort and there will be live music, a dance of the giants and much, much more.

There's a performance of Aladdin, the musical at the auditorium in Alcudia at 18.00 and tickets prices start at 15 euros. You can buy them at the box office or online at auditori@alcudia.net.

Les Variacions Bildelberg is on at the Teatre Principal in Palma at 8pm and tickets cost 8 euros.

And there’s pop, rock and funk by Silvia Fluixá at the Shamrock in Palma from midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 5am.