Health
Flu vaccination campaign ends next week
The flu vaccination campaign in the Balearics will conclude on Wednesday next week. The health service was yesterday encouraging all those in risk groups to make sure they get jabs if they haven't already. These risk groups are defined as people over the age of 65, people with chronic complaints, and pregnant women. Health personnel, carers, police and firefighters are also encouraged to be vaccinated.
The government initially acquired 144,100 doses. It then bought a further 14,000. The vaccination campaign started on the fifth of November and should have ended on the twelfth of December. There was a week's extension, which then became an extension to mid-January. This was done because of demand and also because of a delay in the provision of the additional doses.
