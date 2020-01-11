Balearic island makes top 50 of New York Times 'places to visit in 2020'
Minorca has been listed at number 41 on the New York Times list of places to visit in 2020.
The paper highlights the island’s beaches and landscapes as major attractions and muses that the new Hauser & Wirth arts centre which will be housed in an 18th-century naval hospital on Isla del Rey in Mahón and have gardens created by the landscape designer Piet Oudolf will draw in the arty crowd.
It also mentions the growing demand for rural accommodation such as the Minorca Experimental farmhouse and the traditional Torre Vella and Santa Ponsa fincas which both produce olive oil, aromatics and organic vegetables.
Two other Spanish hotspots were included on the list, Asturias came in at number 25 and Val D’Aran in the Pyrenean Valley crept in at number 46.
Sicily, Greenland, Caesarea in Israel, the Lake District and Plymouth also made the top 52 and the number 1 spot went to Washington DC in the United States.
