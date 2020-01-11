Sant Sebastià Petit celebrations for the children in Palma. 13-01-2019 Pere Bergas

Palma begins a fortnight of celebrations tomorrow with Sant Sebastià Petit in Sa Riera park from 10.30 until 14.00.

There will be lots of children's entertainment, including concerts, storytelling, workshops and games and El Gran Cassanyes will begin its magic show at 11.30.

Cort says wants to create "an atmosphere of fantastic and mythological beings with a trip to the magical world." The circus show 'Els 4 clàssics' will also be on in Sa Riera.

A new 12-metre EMT bus will be located at the entrance of the park and there will be a special bus service from Carrer del Sindicat every half hour from 10.00.

Sant Sebastia. Tomorrow. From 10.30 to 14.30 Sant Sebastia Petit at the Parc de la Riera. At 10.45 and 13.15 children’s animation by Trencaclosques; 11.0 and 13.30 by Mel i Sucre; At 12.15 event for children over 2 years; At 11.50 circus; At 12.00 children’s concert by Xanguito; At 11.30 and 12.45 magic show by El gran Cassanyes; At 11.15 and 12.30 puppet show. At 11.30 and 12.45 storytelling. Complete programme at www.palma.cat.