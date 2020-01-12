Highs of 16º today. 12-01-2020 MDB

Shares:

It’s a beautiful day in Palma with lots of sunshine, a light northerly breeze, a high of 16º and a low of 6 degrees.

Calvia is sunny too with a top temperature of 16 degrees, winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour and an overnight low of 5º.

It’s 16º and sunny in Santanyi with a strong northerly breeze and a low of 4º.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery with a high of 16 degrees and a low of 7º.

And it’s a sunny Sunday in Soller but slightly cooler at 14 degrees with a bit of a breeze and a low of 4º.

Check out the weather live on our webcams.

What’s On Jan 12

The Sant Sebastià petit celebrations start at 10.30 in Parc de la Riera with tons of entertainment for children, including a magic show, a puppet show and storytelling.

There’s a tribute to the 80’s pop group, Mecano at the Trui Theatre in Son Rapinya from 7pm and tickets cost between 27.50€ and 42€. You can buy them at the box office or online at www.truiteatre.es.

Retrockspectiva 2020 is on until January 29 at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls at number 9 Paseo Mallorca in Palma with documentaries, concerts and roundtable talks about rock music. On Sunday there’s a movie celebrating the history of Brazilian music and the careers of Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil. Entry is free.

And the Sunday night Jam Session at the Shamrock in Palma gets underway at midnight, it’s free to get in and it’s open until 5am.