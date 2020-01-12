Soller's organic recycling will primarily be for hotels and restaurants. 12-01-2020 Archive

The European Commission 2020 target for the recycling of urban waste is 50%. When it comes to the recycling of organic waste in Majorca, eleven municipalities are failing to meet this target: Alcudia, Banyalbufar, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Llucmajor, Marratxi, Pollensa, Sa Pobla and Soller. In these municipalities, organic waste represents just three per cent of the total amount of waste being recycled. The rest is incinerated.

In addressing this, Llucmajor is to launch door-to-door collection from Monday week and will get rid of communal containers. Marratxi is to adopt the same method and revise the terms of the existing contract.

Soller is expected to implement a new system in the summer, although it will be primarily for hotels and restaurants, i.e. the sources of greatest waste generation. Alcudia has a plan that will start in October, while its neighbour, Pollensa, does not have any specific schedule for implementation. This is despite a 2016 municipal waste plan having established a commitment to organic waste recycling.

Deya has taken on a company to study its whole rubbish collection system; organic waste is just one part of this. Escorca is due to start towards the end of the year or early in 2021. The treatment envisaged for this waste is a composting facility operated by the town hall.

The other municipalities - Banyalbufar, Estellencs, Fornalutx and Sa Pobla - have yet to give any firm commitments.