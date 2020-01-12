Services
Majorcan municipalities failing to meet recycling target
The European Commission 2020 target for the recycling of urban waste is 50%. When it comes to the recycling of organic waste in Majorca, eleven municipalities are failing to meet this target: Alcudia, Banyalbufar, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Llucmajor, Marratxi, Pollensa, Sa Pobla and Soller. In these municipalities, organic waste represents just three per cent of the total amount of waste being recycled. The rest is incinerated.
In addressing this, Llucmajor is to launch door-to-door collection from Monday week and will get rid of communal containers. Marratxi is to adopt the same method and revise the terms of the existing contract.
Soller is expected to implement a new system in the summer, although it will be primarily for hotels and restaurants, i.e. the sources of greatest waste generation. Alcudia has a plan that will start in October, while its neighbour, Pollensa, does not have any specific schedule for implementation. This is despite a 2016 municipal waste plan having established a commitment to organic waste recycling.
Deya has taken on a company to study its whole rubbish collection system; organic waste is just one part of this. Escorca is due to start towards the end of the year or early in 2021. The treatment envisaged for this waste is a composting facility operated by the town hall.
The other municipalities - Banyalbufar, Estellencs, Fornalutx and Sa Pobla - have yet to give any firm commitments.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.