Emergencies
Three people hit by drunk driver in Palma
A drunk driver ran into three people in Palma on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at ten minutes to seven on the Paseo Marítimo near to Club de Mar. The 30-year-old driver's car hit two people who were standing by a parked car. His car then mounted the kerb and impacted with a third person. The car was brought to a halt when it first crashed into a traffic light and then a street light.
The three people are all in hospital.
