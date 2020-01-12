The car hit a street light and came to a halt. 12-01-2020

Shares:

A drunk driver ran into three people in Palma on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at ten minutes to seven on the Paseo Marítimo near to Club de Mar. The 30-year-old driver's car hit two people who were standing by a parked car. His car then mounted the kerb and impacted with a third person. The car was brought to a halt when it first crashed into a traffic light and then a street light.

The three people are all in hospital.