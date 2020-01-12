A woman rescued in the mountains was taken to Son Espases by helicopter. 12-01-2020

The Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit was called to two incidents in the Tramuntana Mountains this weekend.

On Saturday, a 71-year-old Spanish man was trapped at a height of 80 metres above the Torrent Cornellar des Pou in Deya.

On Sunday, a 52-year-old woman was rescued in the area of the Torrent de Na Mora in Soller. She had been hiking with two other people when she twisted an ankle and was unable to continue. The Guardia Civil's helicopter assisted with this rescue; the woman had to be taken to Son Espases Hospital.