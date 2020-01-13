Emergencies
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Palma
A man has died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Palma and a woman is in critical condition.
SAMU-061 emergency personnel were called to a house in Carrer de Son Armadans on Monday but were unable to save the life of the 73-year-old man.
The 60-year-old woman was treated at the scene then transferred to Son Espases Hospital.
The carbon monoxide, which is a colourless, odourless and tasteless is thought to have come from a faulty gas boiler.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.