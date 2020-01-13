The woman was transferred to Son Espasses hospital. 13-01-2020 Archivo

A man has died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Palma and a woman is in critical condition.

SAMU-061 emergency personnel were called to a house in Carrer de Son Armadans on Monday but were unable to save the life of the 73-year-old man.

The 60-year-old woman was treated at the scene then transferred to Son Espases Hospital.

The carbon monoxide, which is a colourless, odourless and tasteless is thought to have come from a faulty gas boiler.