Good morning from Majorca
A cold and frosty to the morning with lows of -2.3º up in the mountains.
It is mainly sunny across the island with highs of around 14º.
A northeasterly breeze will change to southwesterly this afternoon and gain in strength.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Capdepera............................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 17.4 degrees Centigrade
Puerto Pollensa....................... 17.3 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera...................... 15.8 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 15.7 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Lluc............................ -2.4 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ -1.4 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion.... ............... -1.2 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant.......... -1.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport........................... -0.8 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 23 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 23 (km/h)
Manacor........................................................... 23 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 34 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 32 (km/h)
Manacor........................................................... 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 31 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 30 (km/h)
Rain (litres per square metre)
Porreres.................................................................. 0.2
Calvia, Es Capdella.................................................... 0.2
Palma, university...................................................... 0.2
La Mola, Mahon........................................................ 0.1
