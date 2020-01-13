A cold and frosty start. 10-02-2012 GERMAN G. LAMA¶

Shares:

A cold and frosty to the morning with lows of -2.3º up in the mountains.

It is mainly sunny across the island with highs of around 14º.

A northeasterly breeze will change to southwesterly this afternoon and gain in strength.

View the weather live on our webcam page.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Capdepera............................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Puerto Pollensa....................... 17.3 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera...................... 15.8 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Lluc............................ -2.4 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ -1.4 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion.... ............... -1.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant.......... -1.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... -0.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 23 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 23 (km/h)

Manacor........................................................... 23 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 34 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 32 (km/h)

Manacor........................................................... 31 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 31 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 30 (km/h)

Rain (litres per square metre)

Porreres.................................................................. 0.2

Calvia, Es Capdella.................................................... 0.2

Palma, university...................................................... 0.2

La Mola, Mahon........................................................ 0.1