1917 Showing in Palma and Minorca. 18-12-2019 Youtube: Universal Pictures

Shares:

MARKETS

Today 8am -1pm Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

CINEMA

1917 (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers’ brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay and Daniel Mays. Director Sam Mendes. Duration 1 hour 59 minutes. Rated 12. Awards Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Director - Motion Picture (Sam Mendes)

1917 OCIMAX 12 Drama/War *15.00/17,20/19.40 (*Not on Tues or Thursday)

1917 MAHON 12 Drama/War 20.30 (13/1)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Plot summary American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell and Brandon Stanley.Director Clint Eastwood.Duration 1 hour 50 minutes. Rated 12. Category Drama.

Richard Jewell FESTIVAL 12 Drama 18.45 (14/1)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director J.J. Abrams. Duration 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated 12. Category Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars AUGUSTA 12 Action/Adventure 16.20/19.00

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 21.15 (14/1)

Little Women (2019)

Plot summary Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig. Duration 2 hours 14 minutes. Rated A. Category Drama/Romance.

Little Women CINECIUTAT A Drama/Romance 16.15/18.50/21.25

Not showing at 16.15 on Saturday and 18.50 on Thursday

LIttle Women FESTIVAL A Drama/Romance 19.00 (14/1)