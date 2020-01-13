Weather
A freezing start
Majorca was given the cold shoulder this morning after hopes that the beautiful weekend sunshine meant that winter was coming to an early end.
A fine white blanket of frost covered the leaves and fields of Majorca at dawn making it crisp and very cold but with clear blue skies.
Wrap up well if you’re going out today, the sunshine is deceiving, it’s very chilly out there and when the sun goes down the temperatures are set to plummet yet again.
Some parts of the island froze with temperares falling below the minus mark, according to Palma Met Office. The freezing weather was the main topic of conversation this morning as thousands of people returned to work on the island after the long Christmas break. While the island has been enjoying beautiful sunshine during the day the night-time temperatures remain low.
Helada en inca hoy. pic.twitter.com/wdCiLHD8Kl— francisco segui (@franciscosegui2) January 13, 2020
A spokesperson for the Electricity Board said that there had been a surge in demand for power during the early hours this morning as households battled to keep warm. The Guardia Civil Traffic Department warned of the risks of icy roads.
Bon día! Campo arado con escarcha en Establiments. Amaneciendo con frío y disfrutando. #inviernoenmallorca #escarcha @AEMET_Baleares @ElTiempoes @_ESTABLIMENTS pic.twitter.com/s21Mu9doKq— AltamenteSensible (@SensiblePAS) January 13, 2020
Lluc -2; Binissalem -1; Campos -1; Sta Maria -1; Aerop.Palma -1; Sa Pobla -1; Sineu 0; Muro 0; Pollensa 1; Porreres 1; Manacor 1; S.Servera 2; Andratx 2; Palma 5.
There’s a northwesterly wind blowing through the island that’s expected to strengthen this afternoon and shift to the southwest.
Did you have an icy start to the morning? Send us your photographs!
