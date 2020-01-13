Advertising
Property wanted in Soller, the chimney sweep and the English teacher
Glancing over our classified advertisements in Sunday´s newspaper you will find that there is big demand for property in Soller, Puerto Soller, Biniaraix. If you have property in this area which you want to sell contact casasmallorca.com.
You wouldn´t have thought that there is demand for a chimney sweep on Majorca...but we have our own resident British sweep....info@singleton.com. He will make sure that the home fire is burning properly.
English is rapidly becoming the third or even second language on Majorca so if you want to teach English International House can help you. Call 971 726408 for more information.
And finally.....remember than in January you can have three classified word adverts in the Bulletin for the price of two. A ten word ad can cost as little as 4 euros.
