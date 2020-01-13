Fifteen per cent of the jobs advertised were in retail. 07-01-2020 P. PELLICER

The InfoJobs website reports that the tourism, restaurant and retail sectors in the Balearics were responsible for more employment creation in December than other sectors of the economy.

The findings are based on job vacancy ads posted on the website. In the Balearics, 36% of vacancies in December were for tourism and restaurants (which also covers others - bars, cafés, etc.). Fifteen per cent were for retailing. Eight per cent were for customer service and six per cent for IT and telecommunications. A third of the jobs that were advertised in December offered permanent contracts.

Nationally, the website registered over 145,000 vacancies, eight per cent of which were for the tourism and restaurant sectors. The greatest demand - just under 25,000 available jobs - was for retailing, for which there was a simple explanation: Christmas shopping.